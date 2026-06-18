Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,793 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,836 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $160.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

More Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.4%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $350.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $167.25. The company's fifty day moving average price is $145.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $1.0885 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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