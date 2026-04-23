Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stock Holdings Lessened by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,959 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,651 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company's stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company's stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company's stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $158.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $162.32.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3%

PG stock opened at $142.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $170.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.74. The firm has a market cap of $331.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $2,056,296.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,026,158.09. The trade was a 50.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $14,495,738.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,607 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,601,048.05. This represents a 34.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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