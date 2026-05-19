Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 7,847 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 0.6% of Profund Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 450,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $107,884,000 after buying an additional 19,486 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 465,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $94,584,000 after buying an additional 33,813 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 82,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA grew its position in T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 31,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $18,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,307 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $190.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.77 and a 200-day moving average of $202.74. The company has a market capitalization of $206.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $261.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 80,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total transaction of $17,195,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 140,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,241,198.24. This trade represents a 36.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 6,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.69, for a total transaction of $1,378,335.06. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,940,238.14. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 138,894 shares of company stock worth $29,902,357 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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