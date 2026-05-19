Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,097 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 0.6% of Profund Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $19,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Intuitive Surgical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $579.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $439.92 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $462.50 and its 200 day moving average is $513.03. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $417.74 and a fifty-two week high of $603.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Intuitive Surgical's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.95, for a total value of $178,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,735,334. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total value of $109,936.20. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 5,647 shares of company stock worth $2,760,359 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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