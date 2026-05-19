Profund Advisors LLC Has $19.54 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,065 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises about 0.6% of Profund Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $19,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 964,713 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $261,630,000 after purchasing an additional 252,237 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 300,889 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $81,601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 80,427 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $21,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are looking ahead to Analog Devices’ upcoming quarterly results, with articles highlighting expected strength in AI data center demand, robotics, and optical networking as potential drivers for another solid report. Article Title

Investors are looking ahead to Analog Devices’ upcoming quarterly results, with articles highlighting expected strength in AI data center demand, robotics, and optical networking as potential drivers for another solid report. Positive Sentiment: Reuters and other reports said Analog Devices is in advanced talks to buy Empower Semiconductor for about $1.5 billion, a move that could strengthen ADI’s power-management lineup for AI processors and data-center infrastructure. Article Title

Reuters and other reports said Analog Devices is in advanced talks to buy Empower Semiconductor for about $1.5 billion, a move that could strengthen ADI’s power-management lineup for AI processors and data-center infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Stifel noted that Analog Devices is benefiting from broader analog-chip tailwinds ahead of earnings, reinforcing the view that fundamentals in the sector remain constructive. Article Title

Stifel noted that Analog Devices is benefiting from broader analog-chip tailwinds ahead of earnings, reinforcing the view that fundamentals in the sector remain constructive. Neutral Sentiment: Several market preview pieces framed ADI as a stock near its highs and discussed whether it remains a buy before earnings, which suggests investor interest is elevated but does not add a clear new catalyst. Article Title

Several market preview pieces framed ADI as a stock near its highs and discussed whether it remains a buy before earnings, which suggests investor interest is elevated but does not add a clear new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Video and commentary on the industrial semiconductor outlook described ADI as an important infrastructure name, but also pointed to near-term industry challenges, making the takeaway mixed rather than decisive. Article Title

Video and commentary on the industrial semiconductor outlook described ADI as an important infrastructure name, but also pointed to near-term industry challenges, making the takeaway mixed rather than decisive. Negative Sentiment: There were also broad market headlines about softer oil and lower futures, which could weigh on sentiment for cyclical chip names, though this is not specific to Analog Devices. Article Title

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $418.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $204.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $355.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.74. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.00 and a 1 year high of $435.72.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $387.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $381.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total transaction of $3,979,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $74,623,245.58. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,434.80. This represents a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 24,199 shares of company stock worth $8,676,423 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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