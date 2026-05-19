Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 340.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC's holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALNY alerts: Sign Up

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY opened at $286.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.22 and a beta of 0.31. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.19 and a 1 year high of $495.55. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $313.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total value of $755,340.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,156.06. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,799 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $2,227,692.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 98,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,315,464.20. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,255 shares of company stock worth $6,930,337. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Freedom Capital raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $330.00 price target (down from $522.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $471.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here