Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 964.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,744 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 415,656 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 1.3% of Profund Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $43,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apriem Advisors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.0% during the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Citic Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC lifted their target price on Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $37,955,131.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $366,932.20. This trade represents a 99.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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