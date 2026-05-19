Profund Advisors LLC Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,090 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $15,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm remains supported by Eli Lilly’s powerful obesity and diabetes drug franchise, with articles highlighting surging Mounjaro/Zepbound demand and expectations for continued growth. Article Title

Investor enthusiasm remains supported by Eli Lilly’s powerful obesity and diabetes drug franchise, with articles highlighting surging Mounjaro/Zepbound demand and expectations for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent business momentum is still very strong, with second-quarter-level commentary pointing to major sales growth and raised revenue expectations that reinforce the company’s long-term earnings power. Article Title

Recent business momentum is still very strong, with second-quarter-level commentary pointing to major sales growth and raised revenue expectations that reinforce the company’s long-term earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Eli Lilly said it will participate in Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference on May 28, which could give investors updated strategic and pipeline commentary, but the event itself is not a major near-term catalyst. Article Title

Eli Lilly said it will participate in Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference on May 28, which could give investors updated strategic and pipeline commentary, but the event itself is not a major near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare stocks were broadly stronger late Monday, which may have helped support LLY alongside the sector, but this looks like a market-wide move rather than a company-specific driver. Article Title

Healthcare stocks were broadly stronger late Monday, which may have helped support LLY alongside the sector, but this looks like a market-wide move rather than a company-specific driver. Negative Sentiment: The Supreme Court’s refusal to hear Lilly’s challenge keeps a Medicaid fraud verdict alive, reinforcing litigation risk and potentially raising concerns about future government-rebate disputes and legal expenses. Article Title

The Supreme Court’s refusal to hear Lilly’s challenge keeps a Medicaid fraud verdict alive, reinforcing litigation risk and potentially raising concerns about future government-rebate disputes and legal expenses. Negative Sentiment: Competition in obesity treatment remains intense, with Citi data suggesting Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy pill still has a strong prescription lead over Lilly’s rival programs, which could temper near-term excitement around Lilly’s market share gains. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,260.00 to $1,283.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,300.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,296.00 to $1,058.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. CICC Research boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,218.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $988.76 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $940.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $999.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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