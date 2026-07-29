Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Sold by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,321,965 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 8,415 shares during the period. Prologis comprises 11.4% of Adelante Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Prologis worth $174,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Prologis Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $147.23 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.41 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The company's 50 day moving average is $143.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.89. The company has a market cap of $137.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. Prologis had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLD

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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