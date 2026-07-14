Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,506 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 8,697 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Prologis were worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $142.09 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $142.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.41 and a 12-month high of $150.18. The firm has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore set a $135.00 price objective on Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Prologis from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report).

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