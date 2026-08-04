Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,966 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 26,589 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Prologis were worth $23,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Prologis Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $144.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.31. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.41 and a 12-month high of $153.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Prologis's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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