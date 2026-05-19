ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 252,237 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964,713 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 252,237 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Analog Devices worth $261,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in Analog Devices by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $381.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADI

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $418.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $355.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.74. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $206.00 and a one year high of $435.72.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are looking ahead to Analog Devices’ upcoming quarterly results, with articles highlighting expected strength in AI data center demand, robotics, and optical networking as potential drivers for another solid report. Article Title

Investors are looking ahead to Analog Devices’ upcoming quarterly results, with articles highlighting expected strength in AI data center demand, robotics, and optical networking as potential drivers for another solid report. Positive Sentiment: Reuters and other reports said Analog Devices is in advanced talks to buy Empower Semiconductor for about $1.5 billion, a move that could strengthen ADI’s power-management lineup for AI processors and data-center infrastructure. Article Title

Reuters and other reports said Analog Devices is in advanced talks to buy Empower Semiconductor for about $1.5 billion, a move that could strengthen ADI’s power-management lineup for AI processors and data-center infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Stifel noted that Analog Devices is benefiting from broader analog-chip tailwinds ahead of earnings, reinforcing the view that fundamentals in the sector remain constructive. Article Title

Stifel noted that Analog Devices is benefiting from broader analog-chip tailwinds ahead of earnings, reinforcing the view that fundamentals in the sector remain constructive. Neutral Sentiment: Several market preview pieces framed ADI as a stock near its highs and discussed whether it remains a buy before earnings, which suggests investor interest is elevated but does not add a clear new catalyst. Article Title

Several market preview pieces framed ADI as a stock near its highs and discussed whether it remains a buy before earnings, which suggests investor interest is elevated but does not add a clear new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Video and commentary on the industrial semiconductor outlook described ADI as an important infrastructure name, but also pointed to near-term industry challenges, making the takeaway mixed rather than decisive. Article Title

Video and commentary on the industrial semiconductor outlook described ADI as an important infrastructure name, but also pointed to near-term industry challenges, making the takeaway mixed rather than decisive. Negative Sentiment: There were also broad market headlines about softer oil and lower futures, which could weigh on sentiment for cyclical chip names, though this is not specific to Analog Devices. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total value of $3,979,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,623,245.58. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. This trade represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,423. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here