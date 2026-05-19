ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 134,850 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,602 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 134,850 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Intuit worth $336,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,918,438 shares of the software maker's stock worth $19,156,152,000 after purchasing an additional 296,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Intuit by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,882,779 shares of the software maker's stock worth $8,797,779,000 after purchasing an additional 158,456 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Intuit by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,171 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,565,810,000 after purchasing an additional 271,407 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Intuit by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,450,001 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,356,040,000 after purchasing an additional 158,843 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Intuit by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,999,737 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,365,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,199 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock opened at $403.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $412.33 and a 200-day moving average of $518.12. The firm has a market cap of $111.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $342.11 and a 1-year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. Intuit's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $575.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $803.00 to $649.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $780.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $624.00 to $550.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $634.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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