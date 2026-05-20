ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 190,461 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,608 shares of the medical device company's stock after buying an additional 190,461 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of DexCom worth $45,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,697 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 68,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $1,296,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,488 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company's stock.

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DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $66.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. The firm's fifty day moving average is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.82. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $89.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. DexCom's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $60,730.12. Following the sale, the director owned 25,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,500,670.07. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $101,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 109,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,560,384.64. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $379,990. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More DexCom News

Here are the key news stories impacting DexCom this week:

Positive Sentiment: DexCom announced Dexcom Flex in Germany, expanding CGM access to a broader Type 2 diabetes population using basal insulin, oral medications, or GLP-1 therapies. Dexcom Announces Dexcom Flex in Germany

DexCom announced Dexcom Flex in Germany, expanding CGM access to a broader Type 2 diabetes population using basal insulin, oral medications, or GLP-1 therapies. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America lowered its price target to $80 from $100 but kept a buy rating, which still implies upside from current levels. Benzinga report on Bank of America price target

Bank of America lowered its price target to $80 from $100 but kept a rating, which still implies upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays reiterated its sell rating on DexCom, adding a bearish counterpoint that may limit enthusiasm. Barclays sticks to its sell rating

Barclays reiterated its rating on DexCom, adding a bearish counterpoint that may limit enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction, which is routine but can still weigh on sentiment when investors are watching insider activity closely. SEC Form 4 filing

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Raymond James Financial set a $81.00 price target on DexCom in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DexCom from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 target price on DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.21.

Read Our Latest Report on DexCom

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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