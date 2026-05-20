ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 201,335 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,600 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 201,335 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Airbnb worth $100,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 787 shares of the company's stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,389 shares of the company's stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company's stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company's stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Argus raised Airbnb to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush raised Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price objective on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $131.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.49 and a 200-day moving average of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.81 and a one year high of $147.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $536,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 463,415 shares in the company, valued at $66,268,345. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total value of $8,141,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 54,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,582,085.55. This represents a 51.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 459,838 shares of company stock worth $62,185,245 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Further Reading

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