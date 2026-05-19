ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 370,076 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,236,644 shares of the network technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 370,076 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Palo Alto Networks worth $227,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 154 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $224.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. DA Davidson set a $190.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 1,572 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.32, for a total value of $272,459.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,466,400. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 68,085 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,643.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 343,394 shares in the company, valued at $50,434,276.78. This trade represents a 24.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,575. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Palo Alto Networks

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Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of PANW opened at $247.55 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.57 and a twelve month high of $248.85. The company has a market cap of $202.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $176.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The network technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Further Reading

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