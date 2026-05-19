ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,677,868 shares of the company's stock after selling 424,908 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $153,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company's stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 205,500 shares of the company's stock worth $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,634,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADM

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ian R. Pinner sold 34,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,439,602.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 90,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,486,054.28. This represents a 27.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $3,424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 300,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,354.56. This trade represents a 14.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $80.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $83.10. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.27%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

Further Reading

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