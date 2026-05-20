ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,295 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 44,466 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $145,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,504,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,335,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ASML by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $959,180,000 after buying an additional 38,660 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,086,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

ASML Trading Down 0.9%

ASML opened at $1,459.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $1,420.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,288.22. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $683.48 and a 1-year high of $1,603.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASML said the first chips made with its new High-NA machines should arrive within months, signaling progress toward commercialization of its next-generation lithography platform and supporting future equipment demand. Reuters article

ASML said the first chips made with its new High-NA machines should arrive within months, signaling progress toward commercialization of its next-generation lithography platform and supporting future equipment demand. Positive Sentiment: Barclays upgraded ASML to buy , adding analyst support and reinforcing the view that the company’s earnings outlook and market position remain attractive. MarketScreener article

Barclays upgraded ASML to , adding analyst support and reinforcing the view that the company’s earnings outlook and market position remain attractive. Positive Sentiment: News that billionaire investor Philippe Laffont’s Coatue Management took a reported $655 million position in ASML highlights continued institutional conviction in the company’s monopoly-like position in advanced chip equipment. TheStreet article

News that billionaire investor Philippe Laffont’s Coatue Management took a reported $655 million position in ASML highlights continued institutional conviction in the company’s monopoly-like position in advanced chip equipment. Positive Sentiment: ASML also reported a share buyback update, which can signal confidence in cash generation and support the stock through capital returns. GlobeNewswire article

ASML also reported a share buyback update, which can signal confidence in cash generation and support the stock through capital returns. Neutral Sentiment: ASML’s partnership with Tata Electronics to support India’s first front-end semiconductor fab expands its international growth opportunities, but the financial impact is likely to take time to show up. MSN article

ASML’s partnership with Tata Electronics to support India’s first front-end semiconductor fab expands its international growth opportunities, but the financial impact is likely to take time to show up. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group nudged up FY2026 EPS estimates slightly, which is supportive but not a major surprise relative to consensus. Zacks article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, May 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,504.38.

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ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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