ProShare Advisors LLC Has $372.81 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,836,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 526,641 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of T-Mobile US worth $372,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 971 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 6,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.69, for a total transaction of $1,378,335.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 68,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,940,238.14. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,894 shares of company stock valued at $29,902,357. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $190.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $261.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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