ProShare Advisors LLC Has $37.92 Million Position in ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS - Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,904 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 82,906 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.82% of ONE Gas worth $37,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,528 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 895.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 219,598 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 34,647 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth $5,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian F. Brumfield sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $86,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $194,144.24. The trade was a 30.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ONE Gas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of ONE Gas from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $90.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OGS

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of OGS stock opened at $83.18 on Wednesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.83 and a 200-day moving average of $82.94.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $831.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. ONE Gas's quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. ONE Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. ONE Gas's payout ratio is 61.40%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company's service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

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