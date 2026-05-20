ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,627 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 126,722 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Marriott International worth $142,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Marriott International by 21.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,175,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,389,635,000 after buying an additional 1,637,119 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Marriott International by 52.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 741,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,618,000 after buying an additional 253,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,774,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,410,384,000 after buying an additional 230,820 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Marriott International by 26.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,740 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,525,000 after buying an additional 175,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 516.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 208,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,429,000 after purchasing an additional 175,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Marriott International

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marriott expanded its Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors offering through a new partnership with Outside Interactive, adding guest experience benefits tied to adventure travel across 350+ properties in the U.S. and Canada, which supports brand engagement and could help drive incremental demand. Article Title

Marriott expanded its Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors offering through a new partnership with Outside Interactive, adding guest experience benefits tied to adventure travel across 350+ properties in the U.S. and Canada, which supports brand engagement and could help drive incremental demand. Positive Sentiment: Marriott’s CFO is scheduled to speak at the Morgan Stanley Travel & Leisure Conference on June 1, which can keep investor attention on the company and may reinforce management’s outlook. Article Title

Marriott’s CFO is scheduled to speak at the Morgan Stanley Travel & Leisure Conference on June 1, which can keep investor attention on the company and may reinforce management’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: A Chicago landmark is reportedly being converted into a Marriott hotel, suggesting continued expansion of the brand and additional long-term pipeline growth. Article Title

A Chicago landmark is reportedly being converted into a Marriott hotel, suggesting continued expansion of the brand and additional long-term pipeline growth. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street coverage highlighted Marriott’s outlook and broker sentiment, but the item is primarily a recap of analyst views rather than a clear new catalyst. Article Title

Wall Street coverage highlighted Marriott’s outlook and broker sentiment, but the item is primarily a recap of analyst views rather than a clear new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: An EVP sold 3,000 shares in an SEC-disclosed transaction. Insider sales can weigh on sentiment, but the size is modest relative to the executive’s remaining stake and does not by itself change fundamentals. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore upped their target price on Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $376.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $358.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $253.55 and a one year high of $380.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $1,236,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,124,000. This represents a 36.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report).

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