ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,329 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 38,326 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $99,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

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IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.1%

IDXX opened at $546.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.58. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $496.61 and a 52 week high of $769.98. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $569.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $644.35.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 70.87% and a net margin of 24.63%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 23,326 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.55, for a total value of $15,338,011.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,975,125.30. This trade represents a 21.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,758 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.57, for a total value of $1,115,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,511,734.37. The trade was a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,777 shares of company stock worth $18,235,113. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $751.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IDXX

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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