ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,450,382 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 436,837 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Marvell Technology worth $123,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after buying an additional 15,166,976 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after buying an additional 6,217,952 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,000,689,000 after buying an additional 3,805,431 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,810,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $449,722,000 after buying an additional 3,056,808 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,587,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $176.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $158.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.61 and a fifty-two week high of $192.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The firm's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $1,627,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 209,592 shares in the company, valued at $34,113,193.92. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,195,189.65. This represents a 54.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 245,060 shares of company stock valued at $29,901,072 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities upgraded Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here