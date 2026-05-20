ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,672 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 206,207 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of CoStar Group worth $50,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 503 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 25,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 515 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 563 shares of the technology company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company's stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, Director Louise S. Sams purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.36 per share, with a total value of $48,360.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,979.24. The trade was a 5.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 71,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at $60,644,848. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $44.00 price objective on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.94.

Get Our Latest Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.8%

CSGP opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 563.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $896.73 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.74%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CoStar Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CoStar Group wasn't on the list.

While CoStar Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here