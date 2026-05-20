ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,385,722 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Kimberly-Clark worth $139,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.5% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,585 shares of the company's stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the company's stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,999 shares of the company's stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,546 shares of the company's stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company's stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $96.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.29. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $144.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.71.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $401,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $152,162.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $797,233.08. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,096 shares of company stock worth $689,687. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $114.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

See Also

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