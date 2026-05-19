ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,579 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 17,647 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of S&P Global worth $206,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 171.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $550.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $417.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $427.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

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