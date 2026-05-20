ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 155,245 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,517 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 155,245 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Ross Stores worth $101,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 7,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 142 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,080.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 15,813 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.91, for a total transaction of $3,398,371.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 116,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,935,577.48. The trade was a 11.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 1,881 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.13, for a total transaction of $400,897.53. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $460,147.67. This represents a 46.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 25,756 shares of company stock worth $5,521,004 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $212.68 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $218.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.49 and a twelve month high of $231.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Key Stories Impacting Ross Stores

Here are the key news stories impacting Ross Stores this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $218.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

Further Reading

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