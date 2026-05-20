ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 22,262 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,470 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,262 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $85,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 153.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research restated a "sell" rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $357.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on AXP

American Express Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $309.42 on Wednesday. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $281.46 and a 12 month high of $387.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $311.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.59. The firm has a market cap of $211.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Trending Headlines about American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Express, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Express wasn't on the list.

While American Express currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here