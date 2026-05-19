ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 257,762 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513,945 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 257,762 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Cintas worth $284,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Cintas by 20.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 212,192 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $47,291,000 after purchasing an additional 35,781 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 50.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 92,924 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $20,710,000 after purchasing an additional 31,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cintas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Cintas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $215.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cintas

Cintas Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $174.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $177.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.62. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $161.16 and a 1 year high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 41.47%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Cintas's payout ratio is 50.85%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 4,666 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.87, for a total value of $834,607.42. Following the sale, the director owned 22,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,015,273.76. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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