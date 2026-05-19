ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,281.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,372,347 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 6,838,765 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.2% of ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Netflix worth $691,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 10.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.0% during the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $120.00 price target on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. HSBC upped their price target on Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Up 3.0%

Netflix stock opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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