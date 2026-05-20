ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 738.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,854 shares of the data storage provider's stock after buying an additional 335,431 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Seagate Technology worth $104,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 820.8% during the fourth quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 9,760 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 676.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,701 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $485.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $582.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $733.71.

View Our Latest Report on STX

Key Headlines Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bullish commentary point to durable AI-related storage demand and Seagate’s HAMR-driven product cycle as potential supports for longer-term revenue and margin growth.

Analysts and bullish commentary point to durable AI-related storage demand and Seagate’s HAMR-driven product cycle as potential supports for longer-term revenue and margin growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focus on Seagate’s presentation and broader analyst reactions, including price-target updates, but do not add a major new catalyst by themselves.

Several articles focus on Seagate’s presentation and broader analyst reactions, including price-target updates, but do not add a major new catalyst by themselves. Negative Sentiment: CEO comments that it would take too long to build new factories, and that Seagate may not expand capacity aggressively, have raised concern that the company could miss some of the AI demand upside. Article Title

CEO comments that it would take too long to build new factories, and that Seagate may not expand capacity aggressively, have raised concern that the company could miss some of the AI demand upside. Negative Sentiment: The capacity warning has also triggered a broader selloff in memory and storage stocks, adding sector pressure to STX. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 1,902 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.00, for a total transaction of $1,464,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,527,650. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.37, for a total transaction of $4,154,069.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,954 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,474.98. This trade represents a 32.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,283 shares of company stock valued at $65,989,618. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:STX opened at $733.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.58 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $103.73 and a 12 month high of $841.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is 28.08%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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