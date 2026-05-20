ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,950 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $103,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Silphium Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,544 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $5,488,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,095,113 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $443,729,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 107,438 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $43,533,000 after buying an additional 40,232 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $37,268,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $6,703,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Home Depot

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Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $302.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $301.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $329.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot's payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $392.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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