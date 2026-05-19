ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,825,426 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 242,468 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Realty Income worth $159,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of O. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 403,644 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $22,753,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 56,854 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,307 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 99,811 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 52,547 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore restated a "positive" rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.64 and a 1-year high of $67.93.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. Realty Income's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is currently 266.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,151.22. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report).

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