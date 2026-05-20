ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 62,352 Shares of Genuine Parts Company $GPC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,218,589 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 62,352 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.88% of Genuine Parts worth $149,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 708,500 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $87,117,000 after buying an additional 19,360 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $585,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,757 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $43,296.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,700.37. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.7%

GPC stock opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.11 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day moving average of $120.85. Genuine Parts Company has a fifty-two week low of $91.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.24%.The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Genuine Parts's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio is presently 988.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial raised Genuine Parts from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $143.71.

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Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

See Also

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