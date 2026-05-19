ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 77,496 Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED - Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,672,166 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 77,496 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Consolidated Edison worth $166,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 121,543.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,960,553 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $599,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955,653 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,977,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,678 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $190,530,000 after acquiring an additional 974,419 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,904,876 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $191,478,000 after acquiring an additional 926,716 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 344.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 891,895 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $88,583,000 after acquiring an additional 691,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company's stock.

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Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $110.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.29. Consolidated Edison Inc has a one year low of $94.96 and a one year high of $116.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 12.52%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.8875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Consolidated Edison's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

Insider Activity at Consolidated Edison

In related news, SVP Deneen L. Donnley sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $218,992.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,697,694.82. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $109.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

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