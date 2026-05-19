ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686,924 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 86,623 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 1.23% of Nordson worth $165,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Nordson by 77.5% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter worth about $2,735,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter worth about $1,100,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 67.0% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 39,754 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $4,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company's stock.

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Nordson Stock Up 0.7%

NDSN opened at $276.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Nordson Corporation has a 1-year low of $191.99 and a 1-year high of $305.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $274.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.02.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $669.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.68 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Nordson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nordson's dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson set a $335.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $311.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nordson

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundaram Nagarajan sold 41,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total value of $12,258,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,010,286.24. This represents a 39.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 8,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.04, for a total transaction of $2,556,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,129,814.72. This trade represents a 54.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,393 shares of company stock valued at $22,549,703. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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