ProShares UltraPro QQQ $TQQQ Stock Holdings Raised by Main Street Group LTD

Main Street Group LTD raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ - Free Report) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,470 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 51,168 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro QQQ makes up approximately 2.1% of Main Street Group LTD's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Main Street Group LTD's holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 19.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4,237.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,444 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $29,821,000 after purchasing an additional 508,444 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 30.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,954 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 11.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,570 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter.

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ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $58.59 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.72. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.53.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments. ProShare Advisors LLC (ProShare Advisors) provides the investment advisory and management services for the Fund.

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