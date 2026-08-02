Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in InMode Ltd. $INMD

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD - Free Report) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,450 shares of the healthcare company's stock after buying an additional 105,250 shares during the period. InMode makes up 2.4% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of InMode worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,927 shares of the healthcare company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in InMode by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in InMode by 6.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,366 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Plan A Wealth LLC increased its stake in InMode by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on InMode from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on InMode and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INMD

InMode Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of INMD opened at $15.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.91. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). InMode had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 23.27%.The company had revenue of $82.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $79.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. NASDAQ: INMD is a medical technology company headquartered in Israel that develops, manufactures and markets devices for aesthetic and medical treatments. The company specializes in energy-based technologies, primarily radiofrequency platforms, designed to deliver minimally-invasive and non-invasive procedures.

InMode's product portfolio encompasses a range of modular systems targeting body contouring, facial rejuvenation, skin tightening and other cosmetic applications. Key offerings include devices built on proprietary radiofrequency and radiofrequency-assisted lipolysis, enabling physicians to perform treatments such as tissue coagulation, skin resurfacing and subdermal volumizing with reduced downtime.

The company distributes its technologies through direct sales operations and distribution partners, serving medical professionals across multiple geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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