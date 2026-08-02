Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,630 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 12,840 shares during the period. Lattice Semiconductor comprises 2.5% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $8,344,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $108,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49,001 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 883,165 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $64,983,000 after acquiring an additional 81,023 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 282,253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $20,768,000 after acquiring an additional 71,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tensor Edge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $398,496.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $826,381.08. This represents a 32.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,039 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $291,352.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $10,505,129.91. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,078. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.09. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $157.01.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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