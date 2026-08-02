Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. $ARLO

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO - Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,750 shares of the company's stock after selling 154,500 shares during the period. Arlo Technologies makes up about 2.9% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Arlo Technologies worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 406,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 90,970 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 15.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 171,986 shares of the company's stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 23,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 116.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,692 shares of the company's stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 244,783 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 115.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,552,652 shares of the company's stock worth $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 830,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 279.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 292,302 shares of the company's stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 215,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group set a $20.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

ARLO opened at $14.74 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The company's 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.72 million. Arlo Technologies had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Arlo Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.17-0.230 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 16,507 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $211,784.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 483,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,201,739.74. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc NYSE: ARLO is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

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