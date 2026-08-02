Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.85 Million in Diodes Incorporated $DIOD

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000. Diodes comprises about 1.6% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Diodes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Diodes by 77.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 563.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company's stock.

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Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $82.32 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $42.28 and a one year high of $125.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 1.88.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $405.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Diodes's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Francis Tang sold 15,330 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $1,717,573.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 71,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,003,913.52. This trade represents a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Yu sold 3,632 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $399,810.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 108,147 shares in the company, valued at $11,904,821.76. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,981 shares of company stock worth $7,616,906. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIOD. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $98.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Diodes in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Diodes in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $113.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Diodes

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated NASDAQ: DIOD is a global manufacturer and supplier of high‐performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed‐signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general‐purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

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