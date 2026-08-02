Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,088,700 Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. $BLND

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND - Free Report) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 731,450 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,088,700 shares during the quarter. Blend Labs accounts for approximately 0.7% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Blend Labs worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Blend Labs by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,978,135 shares of the company's stock worth $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 306,895 shares during the period. Irenic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,469,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of Blend Labs by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 1,300,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 581,622 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,560,000. Finally, Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company's stock.

Get Blend Labs alerts: Sign Up

Blend Labs Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE BLND opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $432.18 million, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company's 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $4.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BLND. Zacks Research downgraded Blend Labs from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered Blend Labs from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Blend Labs from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLND

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc operates as a financial technology company that offers a digital consumer banking platform designed to simplify and automate the lending and account opening processes for banks and credit unions. Its cloud-native software enables financial institutions to deliver a more seamless customer experience by consolidating multiple steps—such as application intake, identity verification, document collection and underwriting—into a unified digital workflow. Blend's platform is built to integrate with existing core banking systems and third-party data providers, allowing clients to accelerate loan origination and deposit account opening while maintaining compliance and security standards.

The company's product suite includes solutions for mortgage origination, home equity lending, consumer personal lending and deposit account opening.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Blend Labs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Blend Labs wasn't on the list.

While Blend Labs currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here