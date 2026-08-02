Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,760 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 49,190 shares during the period. TTM Technologies accounts for 4.1% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of TTM Technologies worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTMI. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 36.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the technology company's stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the technology company's stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 12.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company's stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,858 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company's stock.

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TTM Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $115.44 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $223.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business's fifty day moving average price is $167.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 2.10.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 6.29%.The company had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In other news, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.92, for a total value of $272,431.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,550,595.40. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 2,874 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total transaction of $600,493.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 210,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,009,867.96. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 82,043 shares of company stock worth $17,191,859 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $212.00.

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TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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