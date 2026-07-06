Prospect Financial Services LLC Has $9.87 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Prospect Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,415 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 4,146 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 6.0% of Prospect Financial Services LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Prospect Financial Services LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Ring Mountain Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certior Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,298,044.10. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,511. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $356.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $368.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.49. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.88 and a fifty-two week high of $404.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Alphabet's revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $430.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $376.19.

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Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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