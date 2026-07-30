Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX Shares Acquired by Stempoint Capital LP

Stempoint Capital LP increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX - Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,577 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Protagonist Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.5% of Stempoint Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stempoint Capital LP owned about 0.11% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 63.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director Bryan Giraudo sold 36,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $3,605,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,395.50. The trade was a 56.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,061,460.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $922,880.50. This trade represents a 53.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 161,130 shares of company stock worth $16,355,220 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company's stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $133.00 on Thursday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $143.29. The firm's 50-day moving average is $118.90 and its 200-day moving average is $102.59. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.48 and a beta of 1.79.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $56.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.88% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PTGX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $119.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.00.

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Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: PTGX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally administered peptide-based therapies for immune-mediated and other serious diseases. The company leverages its proprietary Peptide 2.0 platform to design peptides that target G protein–coupled receptors and cytokine receptors, with the goal of combining the potency of biologics with the convenience of oral administration. Protagonist's approach aims to address unmet medical needs in areas where injectable therapies have been the standard of care.

Among its lead programs is PTG-100, an oral α4β7 integrin antagonist intended to block leukocyte migration to the gut in ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

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