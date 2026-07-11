PTC Inc. $PTC Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,301 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 26,213 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.05% of PTC worth $8,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 2,725.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 226 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $184,462.30. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered PTC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $173.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on PTC

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.74. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,130,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.69. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $131.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.63. PTC had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $712.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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