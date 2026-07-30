PTC Therapeutics, Inc. $PTCT Stake Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT - Free Report) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,193,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,342,101 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 8.67% of PTC Therapeutics worth $489,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,803,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $668,691,000 after buying an additional 514,204 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,918,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $301,856,000 after buying an additional 224,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $319,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,343 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,138,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $314,339,000 after acquiring an additional 891,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $153,164,000 after acquiring an additional 65,184 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 2,464 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $222,376.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,441,984.75. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mary L. Smith sold 15,834 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,425,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,170. This trade represents a 42.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,662 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,994. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $74.49 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day moving average is $72.79. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $90.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.53.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $272.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.42 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 362.45%. PTC Therapeutics's revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company's research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC's approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT - Free Report).

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