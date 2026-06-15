Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 32,161 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,029,271 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 32,161 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.12% of Marvell Technology worth $87,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $354,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 403,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Melius Research set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $224.68.

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Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $279.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $244.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.79, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $324.20. The company's 50-day moving average price is $182.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.60.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, a move that can drive automatic buying from index funds and reinforce investor confidence in the company’s scale and profitability.

Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, a move that can drive automatic buying from index funds and reinforce investor confidence in the company’s scale and profitability. Positive Sentiment: B. Riley raised its price target on Marvell to $345 and maintained a buy rating, signaling continued upside expectations for the AI-driven semiconductor business.

B. Riley raised its price target on Marvell to $345 and maintained a buy rating, signaling continued upside expectations for the AI-driven semiconductor business. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group lifted its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates, reflecting higher expectations for Marvell’s long-term AI infrastructure growth.

Erste Group lifted its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates, reflecting higher expectations for Marvell’s long-term AI infrastructure growth. Positive Sentiment: Marvell’s appointment of Dan Durn as CFO, along with the company’s reaffirmed outlook, suggests management sees a stable transition while it continues pushing its AI growth strategy. Article: Marvell Taps Adobe CFO as AI Growth Push Continues

Marvell’s appointment of Dan Durn as CFO, along with the company’s reaffirmed outlook, suggests management sees a stable transition while it continues pushing its AI growth strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage across financial media continues to highlight Marvell as a major AI infrastructure name, which keeps the stock in focus but does not by itself change fundamentals.

Coverage across financial media continues to highlight Marvell as a major AI infrastructure name, which keeps the stock in focus but does not by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary notes that the stock has run up sharply and is trading at a premium valuation, which could lead to more volatility if expectations get too high.

Some commentary notes that the stock has run up sharply and is trading at a premium valuation, which could lead to more volatility if expectations get too high. Negative Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a buy rating but kept a $240 price target, which is below the current trading level and suggests some analysts see limited near-term upside from here.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 133,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,757,828.80. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $4,020,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,652,415.11. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,060 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,772. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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