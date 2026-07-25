Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 38,737 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,508 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 38,737 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.19% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C worth $35,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 297 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the third quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 425 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $9,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 94,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,518,459.68. This trade represents a 51.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,044,773.73. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,404,503.10. This represents a 42.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 4.31% of the company's stock.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Trading Up 0.6%

FWONK opened at $97.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.62. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.44. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $80.15 and a 12-month high of $109.36.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FWONK has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $110.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world's largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

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