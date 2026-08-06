Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. $CLBT

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT - Free Report) by 80.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the company's stock after selling 110,283 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Siren L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 311,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 161,544 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,409 shares of the company's stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 44,912 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 108.1% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 303,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 157,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company's stock.

Cellebrite DI Stock Down 0.9%

CLBT stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11.

Insider Activity

In other Cellebrite DI news, CFO David Barter sold 41,734 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $683,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 334,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,474,507.22. This trade represents a 11.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Marcus Jewell sold 12,658 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $161,642.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 440,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,620,089.77. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,191 shares of company stock worth $2,479,438. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.40.

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Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI is a global provider of digital intelligence and forensics solutions that enable law enforcement agencies, government bodies and enterprises to extract, analyze and act on data from mobile devices, cloud services and digital sources. The company's technology is designed to accelerate investigations, support evidence-based decision-making and enhance security operations by delivering actionable intelligence in a secure, scalable platform.

The company's flagship offerings include the Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED) series for data acquisition and decoding, Physical Analyzer for advanced data parsing and visualization, and Pathfinder for case-driven investigation workflows.

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